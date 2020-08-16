Fayette long-term care update Aug. 14: 1 new staff case, but otherwise quiet

Long-term care facilities in Fayette County experiencing Covid-19 cases in the Aug. 14 report by Ga. Department of Community Health (DCH) continued to show no new cases or deaths among residents. The report did show one new staff testing positive.

The Aug. 14 update noted one new facility listed, Azalea Estates of Fayetteville, which has one staff testing positive.

DCH since the initial days of the pandemic has tracked facilities statewide with one or more cases among residents and staff and the number of resident deaths and recoveries.

The Aug. 14 report showed eight Fayette County facilities with a total of 86 residents testing positive since the pandemic began, along with 19 resident deaths, 44 staff testing positive and 30 residents having recovered.

Covid-19 cases in long-term care facilities across Georgia in the Aug. 14 report showed the virus in 617 facilities. Of those, there were 11,631 residents testing positive, 1,961 resident deaths, 5,889 staff testing positive and 6,918 residents recovered.

As of Aug. 14, and across all population demographics, Georgia has seen 231,895 confirmed Covid-19-positive cases and 4,573 deaths.

Statewide, resident deaths in long-term care facilities now accounts for approximately 42.9 percent of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19, down from 45.2 percent on July 28 percent and down from 46.2 percent on July 21.

The DCH data pertaining to Fayette County for Aug. 14, and reflecting numbers since the pandemic began, showed:

– Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 103 residents, with 20 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, 13 staff testing positive and 17 residents recovered.

– Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 55 residents, with three residents testing positive, five staff testing positive and three residents recovered.

– Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 59 residents, with three residents and three staff testing positive, and two residents recovered.

– Azalea Estates of Fayetteville has 74 residents, with one staff testing positive. This is the first time Azalea Estates has been listed.

– Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 107 residents, with 48 residents testing positive, 11 resident deaths and 11 staff testing positive.

– Gardens of Fayetteville (from the Aug. 4 report; not listed in the Aug. 14 report) has 29 residents, with four residents testing positive, two resident deaths and one resident recovered.

– Heartis Fayetteville has 91 residents, with 11 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, 10 staff testing positive and seven residents recovered.

– Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 62 residents, with two staff testing positive.