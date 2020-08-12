City staff likes eastside rezoning, but Planning Commission says no

A mixed-use rezoning proposal for a 78-acre tract along Ga. Highway 54 East got a unanimous recommendation for denial on Aug. 10 by the Peachtree City Planning Commission. Final decision will come when the plan goes before City Council.

The unanimous recommendation to the City Council was to disapprove the mixed-use rezoning request that included a concept plan for upgrading or replacing much of the existing, aging commercial along Hwy. 54 East over the next decade, constructing 180 fee-simple townhome condominiums in the center of the property and a single-family subdivision of 94 homes to the rear of the property.

The commercial and townhome portion of the request came from deGolian Commercial, while the single-family component was by Ravin Homes.

Roch deGolian told commissioners the commercial portion of the development was conceptual and would likely take a decade to accomplish. The commercial buildings along the highway are aging and would remain for the time-being, he said, adding that some of the existing buildings continue to have issues with septic.

Commissioners during the discussion cited concerns largely with the subdivision component, and with Chairman Frank Destadio suggesting that deGolian might return with his component as a stand-alone project.

All on the commission expressed concerns with the increase in traffic and the issue that, as it stands currently, the entire development would provide only one-way in and one-way out for traffic via Governors Square. The other planned access point on Hwy. 54, coming at Peachtree Court, is not currently available due to deGolian being unable to secure a parcel required for that access.

All on the commission said they liked the commercial mixed-use component, including the townhomes as long as they would be condos for sale, not as units for rent. DeGolian said they would be for sale.

Along with traffic concerns, some on the commission questioned the impact on schools with the additional students projected to live in the development.

Questioned about the residential price point, Ravin representative Daniel Fields said the 94 single-family homes would likely be in the $400,000 range, while the 180 townhomes would likely be in the $200,000 range.

The City Council has the final say on the proposal.