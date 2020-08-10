Peachtree City’s Commemorative Air Force wing seeks new members in Zoom meeting

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Dixie Wing is hosting a virtual open house and recruiting night for potential new members, especially aircraft mechanics, at 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Interested people will be given a one-hour Zoom meeting invitation to see a virtual tour of the hangar and shops and hear details about the Dixie Wing and its operations.

“We have a collection of seven operating vintage aircraft that require continuous care and maintenance to keep them flying safely,” said Wing Recruiting Chair Jim Dalton. “We rely 100 percent on volunteer support, and greatly appreciate the efforts of the talented and dedicated mechanics we have, but they carry a heavy load and can use additional professional help.”

“Any aircraft mechanic might enjoy the opportunity to work on our engines and airframes, even if their experience is with jets,” Dalton said. “We have a complete machine shop to fabricate parts as needed, and crew chiefs ensure that all work on the aircraft is done properly and to FAA specifications. This is a great group to join if you love aircraft and aviation and want to spend time with others who have the same interests. Not many mechanics today can say they work on P-51 Mustangs, Corsairs and SBD dive bombers.”

To receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting and tour, contact Jim Dalton at lawdalton@aol.com, with ZOOM MEETING in the subject line.

The CAF Dixie Wing, based in Peachtree City, Ga., was founded in 1987. The Wing, one of the largest units of the Commemorative Air Force, maintains and flies seven WWII aircraft including a P-51 Mustang, an FG-1D Corsair and rare types such as the SBD Dauntless dive bomber and P-63A Kingcobra.

The unit, composed of 300 volunteers, is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that relies on contributions of time and funds to carry out the mission of the CAF. For more information, go to www.dixiewing.org.