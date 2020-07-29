Fayette long-term care totals: 19 resident deaths, 24 residents recovered

The July 28 update from the Ga. Department of Community Health (DCH) on long-term care facilities in Fayette County experiencing Covid-19 cases showed one new resident and two new staff testing positive and with 12 new resident recoveries.

The small number of new cases occurred at Heartis Fayetteville, with one new resident and one new staff testing positive, and at Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City with two new staff testing positive.

The good news came at Southland where 12 residents have recovered from the virus in the past several days.

DCH since the initial days of the pandemic has tracked facilities statewide with one or more cases among residents and staff and the number of resident deaths and recoveries.

The July 28 update showed seven Fayette County facilities with a total of 86 residents testing positive since the pandemic began, along with 19 resident deaths, 38 staff testing positive and 24 residents recovered.

Covid-19 again increased in long-term care facilities statewide, with the July 28 report showing the virus in 604 facilities. Of those, there were 9,507 residents testing positive, 1,611 resident deaths, 4,907 staff testing positive and 5,942 residents recovered.

As of July 28, and across all population demographics, Georgia has seen 175,052 confirmed Covid-19-positive cases and 3,563 deaths.

Statewide, resident deaths in long-term care facilities now accounts for approximately 45.2 percent of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19, down from 46.2 percent on July 21.

The DCH data pertaining to Fayette County for July 28 shows:

– Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 104 residents, with 20 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, 12 staff testing positive and 15 residents recovered.

– Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 56 residents, with three residents testing positive, four staff testing positive and three residents recovered.

– Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 59 residents, with three residents and three staff testing positive, and two residents recovered.

– Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 107 residents, with 48 residents testing positive, 11 resident deaths and 11 staff testing positive.

– Gardens of Fayetteville has 29 residents, with four residents testing positive, two resident deaths and one resident recovered.

– Heartis Fayetteville has 93 residents, with 11 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, eight staff testing positive and three residents recovered.

– Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 65 residents, with one staff testing positive.