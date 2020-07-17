Fayette Samaritans adds financial assistance to its usual grocery menu

Fayette Samaritans has added financial assistance to the services being provided to Fayette County families and has changed the days of the week groceries are distributed.

SCHEDULE CHANGE — Beginning Monday, July 20, 2020, Fayette Samaritans will be open for food distribution Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., drive-thru only.

After entering the parking lot, someone will greet you and ask for your drivers’ license and the number of individuals in your family. Groceries will be loaded into your vehicle without you getting out of your car.

Fayette County families needing financial assistance with utilities or housing must have an appointment. Telephone calls will be accepted on Monday between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to schedule a day and time for an in-person appointment.

Fayette Samaritans continue to assist over 30 families per week with groceries during this difficult time.

Donations are accepted and greatly appreciated and can be dropped off during food distribution hours. Financial donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1071 Fayetteville, GA 30214 or through PayPal. Clothing donations cannot be accepted at this time.

Thank you to the churches, organizations and individuals for their generous support that enables Fayette Samaritans to continue its mission.

Fayette Samaritans is a Christian ministry serving families in Fayette County in critical need of food, clothing and emergency financial assistance.

The address is 126 Hickory Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30214, and the phone number is 770-719-2707. Find them online at www.fayettesamaritans.org/.