The Fred Amphitheater cancels 2020 summer concert season

Peachtree City has canceled all scheduled concerts at the Frederick Brown Amphitheater for the rest of 2020.

“With the health and safety of fans, performers, and venue staff as its foremost priority, Peachtree City has made the difficult decision to cancel the Fred 2020 summer concert season,” said a news release from Chris Adamson of Premier Events, which manages the venue.

“Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 health crisis, which restricts large gatherings of more than 50 unless venues can enforce social distancing guidelines. Based on the space limitations in the venue communal areas, the requirement to limit venue capacity below what has already sold for every concert, as well as performers electing to cancel their 2020 tour plans, the season cancellation is a tough but necessary decision,” the news release said.

This will include all remaining concerts for the 2020 calendar year. The Trace Adkins concert, which was rescheduled for May 1, 2021, is not affected.

Canceled shows for the 2020 season include:

August 8 — Daughtry

August 14 — Pop 2000 tour Hosted by Lance Bass of *NSYNC with Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, & LFO

August 21 — 38 Special

August 22 — Georgia Player’s Guild: A Revue of Georgia Music History

August 29 — Rumours, A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

September 12 — Departure: The Journey Tribute Band

September 19 — The Black Jacket Symphony: Presenting The Eagles Hotel California

September 25 — Little River Band

October 2 — Gone West

October 10 — RATT and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer

Ticket holders of canceled concerts will receive a refund via their method of purchase. Ticket buyers should contact Ticket Alternative with any refund issues by emailing cs@ticketalternative.com for the most convenient experience to avoid long hold times or by phone at 877-725-8849.

Plans are already underway for the Fred’s 2021 concert season. For the latest information about the Fred, visit www.amphitheater.org or social media @TheFredPTC.