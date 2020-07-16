Sandra Kay Milavec, 76, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away on July 13, 2020.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 7, 1943, Sandra graduated from Grady Nursing School in 1964 and had a long, distinguished nursing career with tenures at Grady, Kane Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Newnan Hospital, West Georgia Scan Lab, and correctional healthcare at the Clayton County Jail and Jackson State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.

Early in her working career, Sandra was a Delta Airlines flight attendant, and then interspersed with her nursing positions, embarked on many entrepreneurial pursuits including real estate and car dealership sales, establishing a candy store and a gift wrapping business and serving as owner and proprietor of a renowned local antique store in Fayetteville.

Sandra was a true renaissance woman with myriad talents, interests and hobbies. She was endlessly creative and always making, growing, sewing, painting or restoring something and sharing her creations with others. She was also known for her fiery spirit and her persistent desire to “send that person a letter!” to right any wrong, large or small. Caring deeply for family and friends, Sandra was just a phone call away and always showed up for others when they needed her. She will not be forgotten.

Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Louise White and her brother, Don White, Sandra is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank Milavec; sons, Mike (Tracey) Milavec and Jon (Lynn Harris Medcalf) Milavec; grandsons, Nick and Ethan; and her brother, Ken White.

A Remembrance Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that expressions of sympathy be made in Sandra’s name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

