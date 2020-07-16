John Thomas Manibusan, Jr., 68, of Fayetteville passed away July 15, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1952 to the late John Thomas Manibusan, Sr. and Hidelisa Camacho Manibusan.

John attended the University of Hawaii. Before retiring as a Transportation and Logistics Officer in the United States Army, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Madeline Manibusan. He is survived by his wife, Linda Santos Manibusan; daughter, Hidelisa C. Manibusan; son, John T. Manibusan, III; brothers, Dennis Manibusan, James Manibusan (Nubia), and Peter Manibusan (Reiko); nephews, Timothy, Mark, John, Matthew, and Nicholas, Jorge, and Leo Manibusan; nieces, Sara Manibusan-Awa and Sydonia Manibusan, and Lisa McPike.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Father Richard Vu officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, For Mitchell, Alabama.

