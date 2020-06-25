3 men with a shotgun rob Fayetteville Dollar General store

A June 24 armed robbery at the Dollar General store on Banks Road in Fayetteville has investigators looking for three men who left the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan. There were no injuries in the incident.

Fayetteville Police Department spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett said officers at 8:55 p.m. were dispatched to Dollar General store on Banks Road near North Glynn Street in reference to an armed robbery.

Burdett said officers met with witnesses and complainants who said three males entered the store and robbed the business of cash and change rolls.

One of the suspects was reported to be armed with a shotgun, Burdett said, adding that the shotgun was not pointed at anyone and there were no injuries during the robbery.

It was reported that the suspect’s faces were covered with masks, though two of the suspects were possibly African American males and the third suspect could be a lighter-toned African American or Asian male, said Burdett.

The suspects fled the business in a dark-colored, four-door sedan in an unknown direction.

Fayetteville Police are working with other law enforcement agencies in the area that may have had similar crime patterns, Burdett added.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441.