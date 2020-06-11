Joseph Franklin “Frank” Lynch, 54, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away June 10, 2020.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was currently living in Savannah as a freelance writer, but Frank cherished his deep roots in Fayette County.

Frank was a member of Fayetteville First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School, Class of ’84, and began his journalism career as editor for the school newspaper, “The Tigers Roar.” After high school, he was hired as a sports editor for “This Week in PTC” during the summer of ’84 where he worked for two years while attending Clayton Junior College before heading off to the University of Georgia, School of Journalism, where he served as the “Red & Black” editor.

After receiving his degree he continued his writing and editing career with the Athens Banner Herald, the Gwinnett Daily News, the Savannah Morning News, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Fayette Citizen, Opelika-Auburn News, Brunswick News, and most recently freelance writing for various publications and websites.

Frank enjoyed participating in dramatic productions in his free time beginning in high school and continuing throughout his life. Most recently he was a member of The Collective Face Theater Ensemble in Savannah, Georgia.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lamar Lynch. He is survived by his mother, Janice Lynch; sisters, Melanie Burton (Robert) and LuAnn Tyndall (Steven); nieces, Emily (Andrew), Erin (Clayton), Robin (Matthew), Shelby (Trey), Brittney (Adam) and Rachel; two great-nephews; beloved aunt, Joyce Bannister; and extended family. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that donations be made to the Fayetteville First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel. Interment will follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville.

