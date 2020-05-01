May 1 pandemic report: Tests rise dramatically, so do cases, now over 27,000

Here’s the Covid-19 pandemic report from the Georgia Department of Public Health for May 1, as of 10:25 a.m.

GA total cases — 27,023

GA deaths — 1,140; death rate — 4.2%

Hospitalizations — 5,218; ICU admissions — 1,199

Total tests — 164,465

Fayette cases —177 (DPH revised downward)

Fayette deaths — 10 (no change)

Fayette hospitalizations — 33

Fayette case rate — 150.58

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported as of 10:25 a.m. May 1 that 33 Fayette residents have been hospitalized for the coronavirus illness out of a cumulative total of 177 (DPH revision) cases among county residents since the pandemic began in March.

DPH reports that 10 Fayette residents of Covid-19 have died since the pandemic began.

The total number of admissions to intensive care units in the state’s hospitals since Covid-19 reporting began is 1,199, DPH reported, an increase of 36 seriously ill patients from the past day’s total of 1,163.

DPH said a total of 164,465 tests have been administered, an additional 20,675 tests since the last report of 143,790. DPH acknowledges that individual patients may have been tested multiple times.

DPH also is updating some metrics multiple times a day, sometimes resulting in a total typed a few minutes before becoming different than a total in another chart. This report is an attempt to record the numbers before the numbers change.

Below is a DPH chart of deaths that have occurred in Fayette County since the start of the pandemic:

Total test-confirmed cases statewide: 27,023, which is 1,020 more than the previous day’s total of 26,033, an increase of 3.9%. Only 2 of Georgia’s 159 counties are not reporting any coronavirus cases: Glascock and Taliaferro.

Statewide deaths: 1,199, an increase of 92 fatalities over the previous day’s total of 1,107, which is 8.3% higher than the report one day earlier. (Note: Weekend reporting has shown some lag in the past with fewer reported numbers compared to weekday reports, whereas early week reports show some catch-up of lagging reports.)

State Covid-19 death rate: 4.2% of all confirmed cases reported, slightly over 4 deaths for every 100 test-confirmed cases.

Fayette County: Confirmed infections — 177 cases (a downward revision of the DPH number reported 1 day earlier) with 10 deaths (1 additional fatality reported April 30). Fayette’s confirmed case rate: 150.58 cases per 100,000 persons. Hospitalizations: No change from yesterday’s report of 33.

Coweta County: Confirmed infections — 203 (7 more than previous day’s 196) with 4 deaths. Coweta’s confirmed case rate: 133.55 cases per 100,000 persons. Hospitalizations: 35 reported May 1, same as reported yesterday.

Hospitalized: 5,218 cumulative total of all Covid-19 hospitalizations statewide from the beginning of the pandemic to today, which is 19.3% of the total cumulative confirmed cases to date, compared to 5,110 cumulative total one day earlier, an increase of 108 newly hospitalized patients (increase of 2.1% over the previous day) across the state of Georgia. The data do not indicate how many patients that were admitted on previous days are actually still being treated in hospitals today. The upshot is that we know how many people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, but we know nothing from these figures about how many hospital beds are being occupied today. Thus, we don’t know from DPH public reporting how many empty beds are available for new patients, a critically important metric.

Total coronavirus tests: 164,465 by private and state labs, which represents 20,675 (14.3%) more tests than the 143,790 tests in the previous report.

Total positive tests: 27,023 confirmations so far with all testing from both commercial and state labs, a positive confirmation rate of 16.4% of the total tests administered. That’s a significant percentage drop in the number of tests that result in positive confirmations of the coronavirus. Previously, roughly 1 out of every 5 tests administered comes back with a positive reading on the presence of coronavirus, meaning 4 out of 5 persons tested had no sign of the coronavirus. The new lower positive rate is closer to 1 out of 6, meaning that 5 out of every 6 tests shows no presence of coronavirus.

Covid-19 in neighboring counties

Fulton — 2845 cases, 118 deaths; Clayton — 720 cases, 30 deaths; Henry — 491 (a revision from the previous reported 501 cases), 12 deaths; Spalding — 211 cases, 9 deaths; Coweta — 203 cases, 4 deaths; Fayette — 177 cases (a downward revision of 3 cases by DPH), 10 deaths.

Top 5 counties with most deaths: Dougherty, 121; Fulton, 118; Cobb, 94; Gwinnett, 57; DeKalb, 47. The decreases, as well as increases, in death numbers are not explained on the DPH website.

Here’s what the raw numbers of new hospital patients across the state of Georgia and the corresponding rates of hospitalization increase day over day look like:

• March 26 — 79 new patients, 20% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 27 — 93 new patients, 19.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 28 — 51 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 29 — 49 new patients, 7.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 30 — 41 new patients, 6.1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 31 — 111 new patients, 15.7% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 1 — 134 new patients, 16.3% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 2 — 104 new patients, 10.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 3 — 102 new patients, 9.6% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 4 — 81 new patients, 6.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 5 — 44 new patients, 3.5% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 6 — 48 new patients, 3.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 7 — 442 new patients, 33.1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 8 — 206 new patients, 11.6% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 9 — 179 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 10 — 192 new patients, 8.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 11 — 128 new patients, 5.4% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 12 — 26 new patients, 1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 13 — 81 new patients, 3.29% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 14 — 183 new patients, 7% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 15 — 153 new patients, 5.5% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 16 — 118 new patients, 4% increase over previous day’s report

• April 17 — 284 new patients, 9.3% increase over previous day’s report

• April 18 — 96 new patients, 2.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 19 — 44 new patients, 1.2% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 20 — 86 new patients, 2.4% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 21 — 229 new patients, 6.4% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 22 — 180 new patients, 4.7% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 23 — 110 new patients, 2.7% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 24 — 152 new patients, 3.7% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 25 — 105 new patients, 2.4% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 26 — 33 new patients, 0.01% (one-tenth of 1 percent) increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 27 — 74 new patients, 1.6% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 28 — 345 new patients, 7.7% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 29 — 170 new patients, 3.5% increase over previous 24-hour period.

• April 30 — 162 new patients, 3.2% increase over the previous 24-hour period.

• May 1 — 108 new patients, 2.1% increase over the previous 24-hour period.

Below is the daily progression of cumulative reported Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Fayette County:

March 9 — 1 case, no deaths

March 13 — 5 cumulative cases, no deaths

March 17 — 5 cumulative cases, no deaths

March 19 — 9 cumulative cases, no deaths

March 20 — cumulative 9 cases, 1 death (male, 83, other medical conditions)

March 22 — 9 cumulative cases, 1 death

March 23 — 10 cumulative cases, 1 death

March 24 — 12 cumulative cases, 1 death.

March 25 — 12 cumulative cases, 1 death

March 26 — 14 cumulative cases, 2 deaths (no new details provided)

March 27 — 19 cumulative cases, 2 deaths

March 28 — 25 cumulative cases, 2 deaths

March 29 — 26 cumulative cases, 3 deaths (male, 83; male, 79; female, 77; all with underlying medical conditions)

March 30 — 32 cumulative cases, 3 deaths

March 31 — 44 cumulative cases, 4 deaths (female, 51, NO underlying medical condition)

April 1 — 48 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 2 — 52 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 3 — 58 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 4 — 62 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 5 — 67 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 6 — 74 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 7 — 79 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 8 — 85 cumulative cases, 4 deaths

April 9 — 89 cumulative cases, 3 deaths (one fewer than reported earlier, no explanation given by DPH, though likely a reclassification of cause of death of one person)

April 10 — 92 cumulative cases, 4 deaths (subtraction yesterday and addition today unexplained by DPH)

April 11 — 94 cumulative cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths

April 12 — 99 cumulative cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths

April 13 —105 cumulative cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 14 — 112 cumulative cases, (#27 in state), 5 deaths

April 15 — 120 cumulative cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 16 — 123 cumulative cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 17 — 133 cumulative cases (#27 in state), 5 deaths

April 18 — 135 cumulative cases (#27 in state) with 5 deaths

April 19 — 139 cumulative cases (#27 in state) with 5 deaths

April 20— 140 cumulative cases (#27 in state) with 5 deaths

April 21 — 144 cumulative cases (#28 in state) with 8 deaths

April 22 — 145 cumulative cases (#28 in state) with 8 deaths

April 23 — 152 cumulative cases (#29 in state) with 8 deaths.

April 24 — 156 cumulative cases (#29 in state) with 8 deaths.

April 25 — 158 cumulative cases (#29 in state) with 8 deaths

April 26 — 161 cumulative cases (#31 in state) with 8 deaths

April 27 — 165 cumulative cases (#30 in state) with 8 deaths.

April 28 — 170 cumulative cases with 9 deaths; 29 hospitalizations.

April 29 — 171 cumulative cases with 9 deaths; 32 hospitalizations.

April 30 — 180 cumulative cases with 10 deaths; 33 hospitalizations.

May 1 — 177 (DPH revised number) cumulative cases with 10 deaths, 33 hospitalizations