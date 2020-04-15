Profile by Sanford open virtually for current and new members

Profile by Sanford is operating virtually for current and new members, according to Gina Fortner. There’s no time like the present to be the healthiest version of yourself, Fortner says.

Profile by Sanford creates personalized nutrition, activity, and lifestyle coaching programs designed to help members lose weight and keep it off. A dedicated team of Certified Profile Coaches educate and motivate members with one-on-one coaching through every stage of the weight loss journey. Best of all, the personalized weight loss program is designed to instill habits that will allow members to maintain results for years to come.

Curbside pickup as well as Zoom appointments are available at Profile by Sanford Peachtree City and you’re invited to watch a LIVE cooking demon Friday, April 17, at noon on their Facebook page, @ProfileBySanfordAtlantaPeachtreeCity.

Profile by Sanford is located at 2824 Hwy. 54, Peachtree City, in the shopping center across from McDuff Parkway.