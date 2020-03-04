Thieves steal from workers at 2 Peachtree City stores

Rather than shoplifting, which is not uncommon, recent thefts at two Peachtree City businesses involved thieves stealing the belongings of employees.

The first theft came on Feb. 28 at a store at the Peachtree Crossing Shopping Center on Ga. Highway 54.

Officers responded to the location at approximately 5:15 p.m., learning that unknown individuals entered the store and made their way to the office where an employee’s purse and contents were stolen. The thieves then left the store, according to Peachtree City police reports.

A similar type of incident occurred on Feb. 29 at business on Market Place Boulevard near Ga. highways 74 and 54, where officers were dispatched at approximately 9:43 a.m. on a theft report.

Officers were told that two females entered the business, with one of the women staying near the front of the store talking with an employee. It was during that time that the second woman went to the back of the store and stole an employee’s credit cards, police reports said.

No arrests have been announced.