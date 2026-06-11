StartUp Fayette Announces Exclusive Trilith Live Tour and Business Growth Workshop

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — StartUp Fayette will host a special event on Tuesday, June 16, featuring an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Trilith Live followed by an interactive business workshop led by entrepreneur and strategist Jason Bass.

The event will take place at The Nexus Community at Trilith Studios and offers attendees a unique opportunity to experience one of Georgia’s most innovative production environments while gaining practical insights for business growth.

The evening begins with a guided tour of Trilith Live and The Nexus Community, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the facilities, systems, and intentional design elements that support world-class creative production. Attendees will explore how environment, process, and infrastructure influence creativity, collaboration, and performance.

Following the tour, Jason Bass will present The Friction Audit: Finding the Hidden Bottlenecks Slowing Your Business Growth, an interactive workshop designed to help founders and business owners identify the invisible friction points preventing their businesses from growing efficiently and sustainably.

The workshop will explore how confusion, inconsistent messaging, broken customer journeys, operational inefficiencies, disconnected systems, and slow follow-up can quietly create obstacles to growth – even in businesses with strong products or ideas.

Attendees will participate in a hands-on “Friction Audit” of their own business, evaluating areas such as:

• Marketing and messaging clarity

• Customer journey gaps

• Follow-up systems

• Operational inefficiencies

• Trust and decision friction

• Team communication and consistency

The event schedule includes:

• 4:00–5:15 PM — Trilith Live / Nexus Tour

• 5:30–7:00 PM — The Friction Audit Workshop

Pizza will be provided.

Cost to attend is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Registration is encouraged.

To learn more and register, click here.

About StartUp Fayette

StartUp Fayette is an initiative of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce committed to supporting local entrepreneurs through education, networking, and opportunities to grow. The monthly series and annual Pitch Contest connect founders with the resources, mentors, and exposure they need to turn ideas into thriving businesses.