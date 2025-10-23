The Spark Is Here In Fayette County

“The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled.” — Plutarch

Entrepreneurship usually begins as a small spark, and that spark lives in the incredible minds and talent right here at home. I saw it this week when thirteen local founders stepped onto the stage for the preliminary round of the Fayette County Pitch Contest. These were folks who turned their private ideas into public possibilities, and the energy in the room was something the whole place could feel, like a fire being kindled.

I think the ideas felt so alive because they came from people who share our streets and schedules. After decades of working with businesses, I’ve seen that solutions rooted in everyday experience meet real needs, and that kind of fit invites others to lean in. Leaning in meant the conversations continued around the room, long after the pitches, because the work felt practical and close to home.

Contests like these are also a reminder that the fire of entrepreneurship matters. The spark gets you to the stage. Steady support carries you through the nerves. Innovation keeps the flame going… because, at its heart, this is a decision to make change where you stand. That decision then grows stronger with a community around it, and nights like this supply the oxygen.

Five finalists advanced and will return to the stage on Tuesday, November 18 at 5:00 PM at the Starr’s Mill High School Auditorium. The finalists are Brandon McCarden of Fit Locker, Matthew C. James of TravelReadyPets, Inc., Bridgitt Robertson of Beyond the Page, Tameka O’Neal of From Scratch Commissary Kitchen, and Ashleigh Pearson of Avec Noelle LLC.

Their range shows how wide our local skill set is and invites future founders to begin. To learn more or RSVP for the finals, visit StartUpFayette.org. If you want to keep the momentum going with others who care about building here, we would be glad to see you.

Join JHD at The Nexus, an open and welcoming co-working space where neighbors and small business folks share ideas and encouragement. It’s built for creatives, business owners, freelancers, and anyone else who’s trying to make change. Come and say hello!

Visit The Nexus — 461 Sandy Creek Rd, Suite 4109, Fayetteville, GA

Learn more about joining the workspace: thenexus.community