Whitewater graduate Taylor Farrar books role in Tyler Perry Show

Taylor Farrar, a Fayetteville native and Whitewater High School graduate, is rising to fame with her regular role on Tyler Perry’s new BET+ series, Divorced Sistas.

She began acting at age 12, performing in local theater productions. She continued to nurture her love for acting in high school, playing standout roles like the witch in The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe at Whitewater High School.

After graduating, Farrar put a pause on acting to pursue a journalism degree, but something felt like it was missing. She knew her passion was in acting, and so she began taking acting classes again in 2022 where she honed her craft and landed an agent who helped guide her into professional acting.

Her agent connected her with the opportunity to audition for Divorced Sistas, booking a recurring role in the series.

“I fan-girled,” Farrar admitted. “I was really nervous because I wanted it so badly,”

In Divorced Sistas, Farrar plays Kelli, the daughter of one of the main characters, Rasheda, and sister to Laz. While she could not share too much about the series-as new episodes are still airing-Farrar said Kelli “is stirring up a bit of drama” and brings plenty of energy to the screen alongside Laz.

Working under Tyler Perry’s direction has been a surreal experience for Farrar.

“It’s more than a dream come true,” she said. “He’s very, very talented-not just as an actor, but as a director too. He’s so sweet and personable, making sure every person feels valued and appreciated.”

The experience has already transformed her as an actor.

“He’s all about bringing out your authentic self in the character,” Farrar said. “One thing I’ve learned is that overthinking is your worst enemy. If you’re not feeling it, the audience isn’t either.”

The experience is not just allowing her to grow professionally, Farrar said the journey has been just as rewarding on a personal level.

“What I’ve learned is, when you work super hard every single day for something you really want, you can make it happen,” she said. “Nothing is too far out of reach, your dreams are achievable as long as you go for it.”

As she looks ahead, Farrar hopes to continue to play roles that resonate with the audience, inspiring both viewers and writers.

You can watch Taylor Farrar on Divorced Sistas, now streaming on BET+.