Whitewater graduate Taylor Farrar books role in Tyler Perry Show

Sonja Sutcavage
Share this Post
Views 1601 | Comments 0

Whitewater graduate Taylor Farrar books role in Tyler Perry Show

Sonja Sutcavage
Share this Post
Views 1601 | Comments 0

Taylor Farrar, a Fayetteville native and Whitewater High School graduate, is rising to fame with her regular role on Tyler Perry’s new BET+ series, Divorced Sistas. 

She began acting at age 12, performing in local theater productions. She continued to nurture her love for acting in high school, playing standout roles like the witch in The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe at Whitewater High School.

 After graduating, Farrar put a pause on acting to pursue a journalism degree, but something felt like it was missing. She knew her passion was in acting, and so she began taking acting classes again in 2022 where she honed her craft and landed an agent who helped guide her into professional acting.

Her agent connected her with the opportunity to audition for Divorced Sistas, booking a recurring role in the series. 

“I fan-girled,” Farrar admitted. “I was really nervous because I wanted it so badly,” 

In Divorced Sistas, Farrar plays Kelli, the daughter of one of the main characters, Rasheda, and sister to Laz. While she could not share too much about the series-as new episodes are still airing-Farrar said Kelli “is stirring up a bit of drama” and brings plenty of energy to the screen alongside Laz.

Working under Tyler Perry’s direction has been a surreal experience for Farrar.

“It’s more than a dream come true,” she said. “He’s very, very talented-not just as an actor, but as a director too. He’s so sweet and personable, making sure every person feels valued and appreciated.”

The experience has already transformed her as an actor.

“He’s all about bringing out your authentic self in the character,” Farrar said. “One thing I’ve learned is that overthinking is your worst enemy. If you’re not feeling it, the audience isn’t either.”

The experience is not just allowing her to grow professionally, Farrar said the journey has been just as rewarding on a personal level.

“What I’ve learned is, when you work super hard every single day for something you really want, you can make it happen,” she said. “Nothing is too far out of reach, your dreams are achievable as long as you go for it.”

As she looks ahead, Farrar hopes to continue to play roles that resonate with the audience, inspiring both viewers and writers.

You can watch Taylor Farrar on Divorced Sistas, now streaming on BET+.

Taylor Farrar and LeToya Luckett, who plays her mom, Rasheda, on the show
Taylor Farrar with Devon Franklin (her dad, Pastor Jefferson on the show) and Jaden Lucas Miller (Laz)
Sonja Sutcavage

Sonja Sutcavage

Sonja Sutcavage is a rising junior at the University of Georgia studying journalism and marketing from Fayetteville. She has a passion for storytelling and exploring stories that intersect human interest, business, and the evolving media landscape.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Entertainment

By The Citizen July 18, 2025

Brad Thor Draws Sold Out Crowd in Peachtree City
Brad Thor Draws Sold Out Crowd in Peachtree City

Entertainment

By The Citizen March 8, 2025

Night Market Returns to Peachtree City for 2025 ...
Night Market Returns to Peachtree City for 2025 ...

Entertainment

By The Citizen February 26, 2025

Fairburn Theater Serves up “The Savannah Sipping...
Fairburn Theater Serves up “The Savannah Sipping...

Breaking News

By The Citizen September 11, 2023

Beginning Friday, Inman Farms Heritage Days brin...
Beginning Friday, Inman Farms Heritage Days brin...

Breaking News

By The Citizen June 25, 2023

Area resident sets 1,000-ride milestone at Fayet...
Area resident sets 1,000-ride milestone at Fayet...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top