Cardinals, Chiefs share love of reading

Crabapple Lane Elementary got some help from McIntosh High student-athletes to celebrate World Read Aloud Day.

The day is designed to bring attention to the importance of reading aloud, sharing stories, and the idea that literacy is a human right. It is also a way to bring communities together, so the Cardinals and Chiefs teamed up.

The McIntosh athletes welcomed the Cardinals in the morning as they arrived to school and gave out bookmarks, then they chose a library book to share with classes around the building.

Crabapple Lane media specialist Monica Boyd got the ball rolling by reaching out to McIntosh for volunteers.

“We hope that by bringing in high school students to read aloud, our students will continue to enjoy books and develop a lifelong love of reading,” she said.

McIntosh High Athletic Director Leon Hammond was thrilled to see his student-athletes participating.

“I really wanted them to be there so that the younger children can see these athletes who they come to support at various sporting events. Also, it’s another way for our students to give back to the community and develop leadership skills,” said Hammond. “I love that they have the desire, ability, and drive to take on activities like this. It’s not easy for a 16-, 17-, or 18-year-old to be up and at school at 7:10 a.m., when they don’t have to be at school until 8:35 a.m. I appreciate them for doing that.”