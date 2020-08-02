Diverse Trump supporters rally in Fayetteville

There is nothing quite like a hot summer afternoon for a political rally. That is what Saturday held in Fayetteville at the local GOP headquarters when 300 people turned out for All-American rally for Trump, along with a “Back the Blue” tribute supporting law enforcement.

The Aug. 1 event was festive, with 2020 campaign gear vendor booths, food, homemade ice cream and live music, and with some arriving on the Trump bus.

The event was filled with speakers, such as state Sen. Marty Harbin and state Rep. Josh Bonner, representing Veterans for Trump.

They were joined by others, such as “Georgia Gang” member Janelle King representing Blacks for Trump, Byron minister Vivian Childs representing Evangelicals for Trump, Lamar County Commissioner Nancy Thrash representing Women for Trump, local resident Pilly Oddo representing Latinos for Trump, 13th Congressional district (north Fayette) candidate Becky Hites and Garrison Douglas representing Black Voices for Trump.

The rally included a Back the Blue tribute in support of law enforcement. Speaking during the tribute were Sheriff Barry Babb and Fayetteville Police Chief Scott Gray.

Former Fayette County school board member Dr. Mary Kay Bacallao also read a GOP resolution supporting law enforcement efforts.

Loganville talk show host Lucretia Hughes Klucken took the stage at the end of the rally, emphatically stating what was essentially a four-word message: God, family, country, Trump.

“They want us to stay shut-in and divide us, and not pay attention to an invisible enemy,” Hughes said, the animation and passion in her voice unmistakable, to which the crowd responded.

As is often the case with summertime outdoor events, the 3-hour rally came with essentially cloudless skies and a hot sun beating down overhead. The crowd made it clear that the heat could not deter their excitement.