1 new death, 9 new cases at Fayette nursing homes

Fayetteville facility hit hardest —

Ga. Department of Community Health (DCH) July 7 update on long-term care facilities in Fayette County experiencing Covid-19 cases showed one new resident death, seven new residents testing positive and two new staff testing positive for the virus.

DCH tracks facilities statewide with one or more cases among residents and staff and the number of resident deaths and recoveries.

The July 7 DCH data, updated from July 2, showed one new resident death, five new residents testing positive and one new staff testing positive at Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville. There were also two new residents testing positive at Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City and one new staff testing positive at Heartis Fayetteville.

The July 7 update showed seven Fayette County facilities with a total of 36 residents testing positive, eight resident deaths, 24 staff testing positive and eight residents recovered.

With Covid-19 again increasing its presence in long-term care facilities statewide, the July 7 report showed the virus in 527 facilities, up from 503 on July 2. Of those, there were 7,617 residents testing positive, 1,318 resident deaths, 3,602 staff testing positive and 4,555 residents recovered.

As of July 7, and across all population demographics, Georgia has seen 100,470 confirmed Covid-19-positive cases and 2,899 deaths.

Statewide, resident deaths in long-term care facilities now accounts for approximately 45.4 percent of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19.

The DCH data pertaining to Fayette County for June 19 shows:

– Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 100 residents, with 20 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, eight staff testing positive and two residents recovered.

– Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 55 residents, with three residents testing positive, two staff testing positive and three residents recovered.

– Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 55 residents, with three residents and three staff testing positive, and two residents recovered.

– Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 125 residents, with five residents testing positive, one resident death and two staff testing positive.

– Gardens of Fayetteville has 31 residents, with three residents testing positive, two resident deaths, five staff testing positive and one resident recovered.

– Heartis Fayetteville has 92 residents, with two residents testing positive, two resident deaths and three staff testing positive.

– Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 64 residents, with one staff testing positive.

The number of Covid-19 cases and deaths has seen no dramatic jumps in Fayette County facilities, and with still only seven local facilities affected. Yet the number of facilities affected in Georgia continues to rise weekly.

It was noted above that 45.4 percent of all the deaths in Georgia occurred in long-term care facilities. Such is not the case in some states where the percentage of deaths in those facilities is much higher.

In terms of deaths in long-term care facilities, and viewed from a nationwide perspective, The New York Times on July 7 reported that while 10 percent of U.S. Covid-19 cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, more than 42 percent of all fatalities nationwide occurred in those facilities.

By way of example, 67 percent of all deaths in Pennsylvania, 76 percent of all deaths in Minnesota and 80 percent of all death in New Hampshire due to Covid-19 occurred in long-term care facilities.