SANY recognizes manufacturing team for heavy equipment milestone

The manufacturing team at SANY America was recognized on June 24 for turning out the company’s 100th excavator at the company’s facility in the Peachtree City industrial park.

On June 24 a milestone was reached with the 100th machine, an SY215C excavator, fully assembled and built at SANY America in Peachtree City. That effort brought work to a stop so that the manufacturing team could be recognized.

The SY215C is a medium-size excavator, and SANY’s most popular model in the U.S. It is used in forestry, farming, construction and demolition, the company said.

Speaking to the 150 employees assembled, including the members of the manufacturing team, plant Manager John Spieth congratulated the team on the work that led to a historic day, and a milestone, for the company’s Peachtree City facility.

“I want to thank everyone. This is the manufacturing team behind me — these are the people who make it happen. This is a huge achievement and a huge accomplishment for everyone at SANY,” Spieth said. “These team members have learned to work together and make a difference every single day. Every day they improve. Every day they find something they can do to be better and they share with their fellow team members.”

Noting the SANY logo, with three “1’s” inside a circle, Spieth explained that the three symbols stand for fostering first-class talent, building a first-class enterprise and making a first-class contribution to society.

“SANY, if you look at our logo, there are three ‘ones.’ The first ‘one’ is that we foster first class team members. These are our first-class team members. Then we build a first-class business. We’ve had huge investments in time, resources and money into Georgia so that we can have a number one company in Georgia. We’ve put all of our investments, all of our time into being a first-class business. There are things that we have … make a first-class contribution to society and that’s the quality of our machines and what we’re doing as good, corporate citizens.”

It was in 2012 that the first excavator rolled off the assembly line at SANY, with representatives at the time saying it was “tailored to the demands of American operators and it’s assembled right here in the U.S.”

And it was in 2019 that the first SY215C was completed. Today, the company’s efforts continue to increase with greater numbers of heavy equipment rolling off the line.

SANY Marketing Communication Lead Nichole Greco said over the past year, under the leadership of CEO Doug Friesen, SANY America has made great strides in increasing production capabilities in Peachtree City.

From ramping up hiring to expanding the manufacturing floor to 150,000 sq. ft., SANY America has grown its assembly line and worked to keep pace with increasing demand from customers across the U.S., Greco said.

Spieth said the reason SANY has been able to realize its accomplishments is because, “This team follows two promises and principles. The first is the respect for people and continuous improvement. That’s how we’ve been able to go from four machines-a-month to last month, we put out 24 machines. So, we’ve made huge improvements in the last nine months. This team is going to go to two machines-a-day and continue on until three machines-a-day. Never satisfied. Always respecting. Always being good citizens and always making a difference.”