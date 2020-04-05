School system’s CARE program provides free items for students during school closure

To help students adjust to the new normal, the school system’s C.A.R.E (Children at Risk in Education) Program stepped in to support their needs.

As cars lined up at one meal site location to receive their meals for the day, the CARE team handed out free board games, books, art and jewelry kits, basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and a variety of other interactive items.

“We wanted to help our students adjust to these unprecedented times and provide interactive resources to reenact their academic skills as well as offer some stress relief,” says Karen Spangler, coordinator of the program.

In order to continue to provide these resources to students, Keller Williams Realty in Peachtree City gave the CARE program a sizable monetary donation to purchase additional board games and other items.

“Students and parents were both overjoyed and very appreciative of our service,” Spangler says. “It was such a powerful experience… In this storm of uncertainty and anxiety CARE felt grateful to be able to do something that will hopefully make a positive impact.”

The CARE program will continue to rotate through each meal site location throughout the school closure to ensure that all students are taken care of.

CARE is a student assistance-based program, a dedicated and committed system of reaching out to students who are having difficulties with relationships, stress, grades, substance abuse and finances.

To help students and their families who are in need, CARE is accepting donations of new board games including Monopoly, Scrabble, and a variety of other educational board games as well as sports items. For more information about making a donation, contact Karen Spangler via email at spangler.karen@mail.fcboe.org.