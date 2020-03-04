Fayetteville preps for possibility of COVID-19

Fayetteville public safety officials announced March 3 that they are monitoring reports concerning the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and confirmed diagnoses of the virus in other countries, including the United States.

Gov. Brian Kemp on March 2 announced that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County. One of the family members had recently returned from Milan, Italy, and both are at home in isolation and are being monitored.

Local public safety officials maintain regular communications with and receive updates from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fayetteville officials also work closely with Fayette County Emergency Management Agency regarding planning and preparation in the event an outbreak was to occur locally, said Fayetteville spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett.

Often called the Corona Virus, COVID-19 cases have recently been confirmed in Georgia, and Fayetteville public safety officials are urging the public to be informed and follow recommended measures to help prevent the spread of this and other viruses, said Burdett.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit the CDC website at www.CDC.gov. This information is updated regularly.