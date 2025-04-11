Don’t Let Your Phone Steal Your Seat at the Table

Margarette Coleman
Share this Post
Views 211 | Comments 0
Friends at a dining table where everyone is looking at their phones

Don’t Let Your Phone Steal Your Seat at the Table

Margarette Coleman
Friends at a dining table where everyone is looking at their phones
Share this Post
Views 211 | Comments 0

Dear Margar-etiquette,

It really bothers me when I see people dining as a family or a couple and they aren’t using that time to communicate with each other face to face. They are all on their phones. What say you, etiquette guru?

Dear Reader,

It is a common scene these days—people glued to their phones, even while sitting across from loved ones. Maybe it’s the constant pull of calendars, social media, or group chats. But should our screens really play the starring role at the dinner table?

When dining at home, you can set your own tone. Some households are casual—eating on the couch, in separate rooms, or even skipping sit-down meals altogether due to busy schedules. Others make it a point to eat together, maybe around the television or maybe around conversation. Whatever the case, home dining tends to be flexible.

But when you have the privilege of dining out with someone—especially in a restaurant—your attention really should be on them, not your phone. Breaking bread has always been a symbol of fellowship and unity. It’s not just about the food—it’s about connection. When you’re at the table with others, the real nourishment comes from conversation. Treasure those moments. If you’re lost in your phone, you might as well be dining alone.

With Grace & Good Manners,

Margar-etiquette

#LITA (Love Is The Answer)

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman, founder of Everyday Manners, is dedicated to elevating common courtesy and respect in today’s society. She empowers individuals to build confidence and form meaningful connections in personal, social, and professional settings. Based in the Fayette and Coweta communities, Margarette has been happily married for over 25 years and is the proud mom of adult twins. You can reach her at [email protected] for questions or comments.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

RELATED POSTS

Columnists

By Steve Brown October 21, 2024

After investigation, Covid vaccine mandates just...
After investigation, Covid vaccine mandates just...

Columnists

By Guest Columnist October 14, 2024

Fayette Care Clinic offers services for un- and ...
Fayette Care Clinic offers services for un- and ...

Columnists

By Guest Columnist September 27, 2024

The McIntosh Trail Community Service Board to mo...
The McIntosh Trail Community Service Board to mo...

Breaking News

By Guest Columnist September 9, 2024

Wellspring — a true blessing
Wellspring — a true blessing

Columnists

By The Citizen November 12, 2023

Fayette Fare: Foodie reviews Peachtree City Yach...
Fayette Fare: Foodie reviews Peachtree City Yach...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
image(37)
Scroll to Top