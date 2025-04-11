Don’t Let Your Phone Steal Your Seat at the Table

Dear Margar-etiquette,

It really bothers me when I see people dining as a family or a couple and they aren’t using that time to communicate with each other face to face. They are all on their phones. What say you, etiquette guru?

Dear Reader,

It is a common scene these days—people glued to their phones, even while sitting across from loved ones. Maybe it’s the constant pull of calendars, social media, or group chats. But should our screens really play the starring role at the dinner table?

When dining at home, you can set your own tone. Some households are casual—eating on the couch, in separate rooms, or even skipping sit-down meals altogether due to busy schedules. Others make it a point to eat together, maybe around the television or maybe around conversation. Whatever the case, home dining tends to be flexible.

But when you have the privilege of dining out with someone—especially in a restaurant—your attention really should be on them, not your phone. Breaking bread has always been a symbol of fellowship and unity. It’s not just about the food—it’s about connection. When you’re at the table with others, the real nourishment comes from conversation. Treasure those moments. If you’re lost in your phone, you might as well be dining alone.

With Grace & Good Manners,

Margar-etiquette

#LITA (Love Is The Answer)