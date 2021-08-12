Ex-boyfriend chases man with baseball bat; police probe unwanted touching in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police are searching for a Decatur man in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Aug. 8 outside a residence off Sandy Creek Road.

Fayetteville Police Department spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett said officers on Aug. 8 at approximately 10:57 p.m. were dispatched to the area of Iver Place and Trilith Parkway in regard to a physical altercation call.

Police met with the man and woman, who reported that another man, identified as Michael Edward Beach, 46, of Decatur, was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The man told police that they went outside to the balcony to smoke a cigarette, Burdett reported.

That’s when Beach chased him through the wooded area and the parking lot with a baseball bat, police said. The man lost the race and fell to the ground, and that Beach stood over him, wielding the baseball bat, Burdett said.

“The female complainant told police she heard the complainant yell, and then she went outside and saw (Beach) chasing the male complainant with a baseball bat,” said Burdett.

The woman reported to police she caught up to both men, saying she talked to Beach and tried to calm him down while she told the man to get up and go call 911.

The woman told police that was when Beach “began to touch her inappropriately and unfasten the buckle to his pants,” said Burdett. “She stated she yelled out to a third man passing by that (Beach) was harassing her. The female complainant said (Beach) got scared and fled the area in his vehicle.”

Witness statements were obtained and a criminal warrant was sought for aggravated assault on Aug. 9. The warrant has been placed on the Georgia Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center systems (GCIC/NCIC). Police are still looking for Beach, Burdett said.

Another incident dealing with unwanted touching by an employee at a Fayetteville retail store has been turned over to detectives for investigation.

The incident was reported at police headquarters on Aug. 10 and involved an altercation that occurred the prior day, said Burdett.

Police met with the woman, an employee of a Fayetteville business. The woman said that on Aug. 9 she received a request to go to the rear of the store to assist a male employee.

Once the task was completed, the two employees remained in the back of the store for a short time and played a game, Burdett said.

“The woman reported to police after they finished playing the game, the male employee asked for a hug. The woman said they agreed to hug the male. The male acted as if he wanted another hug, but the woman did not give him another hug. Instead, the male began to touch her body inappropriately,” said Burdett.

Burdett said the woman told police that the physical contact by the male was unwanted and unsolicited.

“The woman said the male asked her not to report the encounter to anyone because he did not want either of them to get into any trouble,” Burdett said.

The woman reported the incident to another employee before leaving the store and told their parents that evening. The woman’s parent reported the incident to the store management, Burdett noted.

The case was turned over to the Fayetteville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.