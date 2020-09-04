3 apprehended in Victoria’s Secret robbery

Three Albany residents are in custody following a Sept. 3 incident at the Victoria’s Secret store in Peachtree City where an employee was pepper-sprayed during a theft. Three of the four people who fled the area were quickly apprehended in Coweta County.

Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt said officers on Sept. 3 responded to the area of the Victoria’s Secret at The Avenue shopping center in reference to suspicious persons outside of the store.

Prior to officer’s arrival, an additional caller advised that two males had just pepper-sprayed one of the store employees and left on foot, Hyatt said.

“While speaking with witnesses on scene, it was determined that the individuals had stolen a large quantity of merchandise from the establishment and assaulted the employee as they were attempting to leave,” said Hyatt.

Hyatt said a description of their vehicle was provided by a witness, and that description was shared with surrounding agencies.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office observed the vehicle traveling in their jurisdiction shortly after the look-out was provided. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the offenders proceeded to flee, Hyatt said.

“A short pursuit ensued, and the four occupants eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of the White Oak Golf Club. Three of them were apprehended by deputies on scene and turned over to officers of the Peachtree City Police Department,” said Hyatt.

Hyatt said the individual who assaulted the employee was identified as Eugene Martin, 32, of Albany, charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery.

Also charged with party to a crime of armed robbery were Timmy Chambers, 23, and Ashley Anderson, 32, both of Albany, Hyatt said.

Hyatt said all offenders were transferred to the custody of the Fayette County Jail. Investigators are still working to locate and identify the driver of the vehicle.

The Peachtree City Police Department would like to express their appreciation for the outstanding assistance provided by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office during this incident, said Hyatt.